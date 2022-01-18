Markets

Asia shares tick higher

18 January 2022 - 08:11 Scott Murdoch
A pedestrian looks at an electronic stock board displaying the Nikkei 225 Stock Average outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA
A pedestrian looks at an electronic stock board displaying the Nikkei 225 Stock Average outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: BLOOMBERG/KIYOSHI OTA

Melbourne — Asia’s share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of US interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4%, after the US market was closed overnight for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday. The index is up 1.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were up 0.29%, while in China the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.33% in early trading. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up by 0.61%.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index was trading 0.63% higher ahead of the Bank of Japan’s decision due on Tuesday. The Japanese central bank is not expected to change its ultra low rates stance but its inflation forecasts are likely to be increased for 2022.

Ahead of the meeting’s outcome, the dollar was trading against the yen at 114.51. It is still some distance from its low this year of 113.49 last week.

The US Federal Reserve is due to meet on January 25-26 and while it is not expected to shift rates then, a growing number of investors think March will be the start of a tightening cycle. Rate rises are generally seen as negative for riskier assets such as equities.

“Investors’ focus remains on the Fed and the pace at which they raise rates,” John Milroy, adviser at brokerage Ord Minnett in Sydney, said. “We think it will be faster than markets currently expect. Boom conditions remain in the US with a tight labour market. Good for world growth but adds to the inflationary pressures.”

The prospect of higher US rates was also playing out in fixed income markets on Tuesday, after the US market closure on Monday.

In Asian cash market trading on Tuesday, two-year yields rose above 1% for the first time since February 2020. Two-year yields track short-term rate expectations and were last up 3.7 basis points at 1.0054%.

Five-year yields rose 3.6 basis points to 1.5960%, the highest since January 2020. Benchmark 10-year yields were up about 2 basis points to 1.8108% in early Tokyo trade.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 95.254.

US crude ticked up 0.49% to $84.23 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $86.53 a barrel.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold traded at $1,818.2274 an ounce.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as focus shifts to earnings

Attention is on US fourth-quarter corporate earnings reports, while investors also keep eye on energy prices
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — January 17 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE’s bull run to continue in 2022 despite US ...
Markets
2.
Cryptocurrency cardano outperforms rivals with ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds after Friday’s sell-off
Markets
4.
JSE could start week positively after drop as oil ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as focus ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold prices fall as US yields firm

Markets

Oil prices jump above seven-year high

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.