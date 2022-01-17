Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds after Friday’s sell-off An unexpected interest rate cut by the People’s Bank of China for the first time in almost two years had a positive effect on global sentiment B L Premium

The JSE staged a rebound on Monday, while global markets were mixed, as a public holiday in the US resulted in low trading volumes.

The JSE all-share index — which reached a record high of 75,925 on Thursday — dropped 1% the following day, but recovered on Monday. An unexpected interest rate cut on medium-term loans by the People’s Bank of China for the first time in almost two years had a positive effect on sentiment...