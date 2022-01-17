JSE in choppy waters as investors await US corporate results
Retailers are in the spotlight this week as they are expected to begin issuing sales updates for the festive period
17 January 2022 - 11:38
The JSE seesawed in midmorning trade on Monday, with a public holiday in the US resulting in low trading volumes.
The all share index, which has a total market value of just more than R21-trillion, opened higher but lost steam as the morning progressed before turning higher again...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now