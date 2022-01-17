Markets JSE in choppy waters as investors await US corporate results Retailers are in the spotlight this week as they are expected to begin issuing sales updates for the festive period B L Premium

The JSE seesawed in midmorning trade on Monday, with a public holiday in the US resulting in low trading volumes.

The all share index, which has a total market value of just more than R21-trillion, opened higher but lost steam as the morning progressed before turning higher again...