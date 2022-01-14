Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Fed comments result in sell-off in tech stocks Local bourse followed its global peers weaker on Friday with technology stocks, seen as most sensitive to higher interest rates, hit the most B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Friday, tracking its global peers as comments by US Federal Reserve officials led to a sell-off in technology stocks.

In addition to prospects of a first rate hike in March, Fed officials have delivered some hawkish testimony before Congress this week, as higher energy costs and supply-chain disruptions stoke price pressures in the world’s largest economy...