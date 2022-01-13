Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors digest US inflation report B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Thursday, but still hovering around a fresh record high, while global markets were mixed as investors digested the US consumer price numbers.

US consumer prices accelerated at the fastest pace since 1982 in December, hitting an annualised 7% from 6.8% in November. The data, which was released on Wednesday, fuelled expectations that the US Federal Reserve will increase rates in March, and that this would be followed by three more hikes in 2022...