Market data — January 13 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
The policy needs to be carefully calibrated to drive economic growth and not simply favour market incumbents
Brakes put on the system the government hopes will reduce road accidents and Road Accident Fund claims
Some supporters declare their support for the president ahead of party’s nomination process
Buyout giant’s stock market debut comes a decade after most of its major peers went public
French bank’s senior SA economist Jeff Schultz also expects the Reserve Bank to institute five 25 basis point rate hikes in 2022
Over 55,000 smallholder farmers will be affected by the withdrawal as the government probes challenges in the system
Brainard clarifies views at confirmation hearing for Fed vice-chair
Hosts roar back after going a goal down to hit four past Ethiopia and put one foot in the next round
Meanwhile, the department of transport will not say whether the March 31 renewal deadline will be extended
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.