Markets JSE slips as investors consider dramatic US inflation data US consumer prices accelerated at the quickest pace in nearly 40 years in December, hitting an annualised 7% from 6.8% in November B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested the US consumer price numbers.

US consumer prices accelerated at the fastest pace since 1982 in December, hitting an annualised 7% from 6.8% in November. The data, which was released on Wednesday further fuelled expectations that the US Federal Reserve will increase rates in March and prospects of four rate hikes in 2022...