JSE slips as investors consider dramatic US inflation data
US consumer prices accelerated at the quickest pace in nearly 40 years in December, hitting an annualised 7% from 6.8% in November
13 January 2022 - 10:47
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested the US consumer price numbers.
US consumer prices accelerated at the fastest pace since 1982 in December, hitting an annualised 7% from 6.8% in November. The data, which was released on Wednesday further fuelled expectations that the US Federal Reserve will increase rates in March and prospects of four rate hikes in 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now