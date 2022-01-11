Markets JSE firms as investors await US interest-rate moves ‘From three hikes, I am now hearing four hikes could be possible this year,’ Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley says B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed with investors’ focus still on the prospects of rate hikes in the US.

Momentum is building for the first interest-rate increase to take place as soon as March. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while cautioning that the post-pandemic economy might look different to the previous expansion...