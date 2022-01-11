JSE firms as investors await US interest-rate moves
‘From three hikes, I am now hearing four hikes could be possible this year,’ Oanda’s Jeffrey Halley says
11 January 2022 - 11:03
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed with investors’ focus still on the prospects of rate hikes in the US.
Momentum is building for the first interest-rate increase to take place as soon as March. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while cautioning that the post-pandemic economy might look different to the previous expansion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now