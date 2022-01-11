Markets

Gold strengthens as dollar and treasury yields weaken

11 January 2022 - 07:22 Asha Sistla
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker US dollar and treasury yields, as traders awaited December inflation data and weighed bets for quicker interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,806.00 an ounce by 2.32am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,804.90.

“Pullback in both the US dollar and 10-year treasury yields are supporting gold prices, but the fact that markets are still seeing three to four interest rate hikes this year is limiting the upside potential,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

The yield on 10-year treasury notes inched away from an almost two-year high of 1.808% to 1.778%.

Gold is considered a hedge against high inflation, but the metal is sensitive to rising US interest rates which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Goldman Sachs now expects the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times this year, matching the view of analysts at JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank.

The dollar eased against a basket of currencies as traders looked to incumbent Fed chair Jerome Powell’s nomination hearing for new clues on the timing and pace of policy normalisation.

“Markets are seeing 5.4% year-on-year growth in core inflation and if numbers surpass this forecast, we may see the dollar moving up even higher and gold prices dropping. However, if the inflation rate comes below expectation, that may provide some relief for gold,” Yang said.

The US core consumer price index is expected to have risen by an annual 5.4% in December, up from 4.9% in the prior month, which could stress the need for earlier-than-anticipated rate hikes by the Fed.

Spot silver was up 0.4% to $22.55 an ounce, platinum gained 1% to $949.28, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,921.74.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad weaker on prospects of faster-than-expected US rate hikes

Inflation data from the US will dominate the economic calendar this week
Markets
13 hours ago

Market data — January 10 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE a tad weaker on prospects of ...
Markets
2.
Gold inches down amid worries US inflation could ...
Markets
3.
Global stocks slightly lower as US Treasury ...
Markets
4.
US stocks close lower as Nasdaq stages late ...
Markets
5.
JSE starts week firmly as markets brace for US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold inches down amid worries US inflation could prompt rate hikes

Markets

US stocks close lower as Nasdaq stages late session comeback

Markets

Oil edges up on supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.