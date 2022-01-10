Markets

JSE to start to mixed Asian markets on Monday

The prospect of less accommodative monetary policy in 2022 is the major theme on global markets in the week ahead

10 January 2022
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE looks set to start to mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, with global markets still digesting the prospect of higher interest rates in 2022.

Trade was volatile last week, with minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting pointing to a faster-than-anticipated dialling back of policy support amid persistent inflation and improving economic conditions.

Fed chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, while investors are also watching US consumer inflation numbers for December on Wednesday that could provide further details on just how fast interest rates will rise.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.82% and the Hang Seng 0.25%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1%, while Japan’s Nikkei was flat.

Tencent, which can give direction to the local market through the Naspers stable, gained 2.44%.

The rand was flat at R15.57/$, having had its best week in four months last week amid expectations that SA is in store for interest rate hikes in coming months.

Gold was 0.2% weaker at $1,792.50/oz, while platinum fell 0.78% to $957.99. Brent crude was flat at $81.92 a barrel.

The local corporate and economic calendar is bare on Monday, which marks the return to work for many after the holiday break.

The JSE will need to lose more than 0.31% to turn negative for 2022.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil springs a surprise with bullish rally

Global buyers shrug off the Omicron variant as central banks juggle inflation and recovery
11 hours ago

Oil set for jump of nearly 6.5% in first week of 2022

Unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya are driving worry about supply
2 days ago

Supply jitters push up the price of oil

Libyan pipeline maintenance constricts output, while Kazakhstan protests add to caution
3 days ago
