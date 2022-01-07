Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand caps best week in four months, while US jobs data disappoints B L Premium

The rand reached its best level in just over a week after US nonfarm payrolls missed the mark by more than half.

Data on Friday showed the US created just under 200,000 jobs in December from an expected 440,000. The number saw investors move away from the dollar as lower jobs numbers may see the US Federal Reserve slowing its stimulus tapering programme and the speed at which is raises rates this year...