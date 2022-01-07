MARKET WRAP: Rand caps best week in four months, while US jobs data disappoints
07 January 2022 - 18:32
The rand reached its best level in just over a week after US nonfarm payrolls missed the mark by more than half.
Data on Friday showed the US created just under 200,000 jobs in December from an expected 440,000. The number saw investors move away from the dollar as lower jobs numbers may see the US Federal Reserve slowing its stimulus tapering programme and the speed at which is raises rates this year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now