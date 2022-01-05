Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand bounces back but move could be ‘exaggerated’ in thin holiday trade B L Premium

The rand bounced back from Tuesday’s losses just a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa received the first of three parts of the state capture report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The report recommends wide-ranging repercussions for those who have pilfered state resources, including recouping losses and the laying of criminal charges...