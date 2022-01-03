Oil prices lift ahead of Opec+ meeting later in the week

New Delhi — Oil prices firmed on Monday as the market kicked off 2022 on a positive note with suppliers in focus ahead of Tuesday’s Opec+ meeting, although surging Covid-19 cases continued to dent demand sentiment.

Brent crude added 59c, or 0.76%, to $78.37 a barrel, as of 4.40am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 63c, or 0.84%, to $75.84 a barrel.

“Tightened supplies from Libya ahead of an Opec+ meeting kept market sentiment positive,” said Abhishek Chauhan, head of commodities at Swastika Investmart.

Libya’s state oil firm said on Saturday the country’s oil output would be reduced by 200,000 barrels per day for a week due to maintenance on a main pipeline between the Samah and Dahra fields.

Meanwhile, oil cartel Opec+ will probably stick to their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in February, four sources said.

In 2021, oil prices rose about 50%, spurred by the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide.