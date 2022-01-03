Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand turns positive in afternoon trade as risk appetite improves JSE manages fractional gain on its first trading day of year B L Premium

The rand was firmer against hard currencies as risk appetite picked up globally while supply chain bottlenecks and fear about Covid-19’s Omicron variant continued to wane.

At 5.50pm on Monday the rand had gained 0.6% to R15.8957/$, 1.28% to R17.9512/€ and 1.11% to R21.3727/£. The euro fell 0.64% to $1.1292...