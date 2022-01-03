Flat gold price as US treasuries counter safe-haven buying

Gold scaled a six-week high before it gave up gains to trade flat on Monday, as safe-haven buying fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in Covid-19 infections countered pressure from higher US treasury yields.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,826.58/oz by 3.13am GMT, after hitting it highest since November 22 at $1,831.49 earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,826.70.

“Gold prices would not free-fall as real rates and real yields would remain very close to zero until the coast is all clear from the strains of Covid-19,” Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Continued focus on the Ukraine border with Russia had brought investors’ interest back to gold as a safe haven, and a weaker dollar provided further support to the metal, he added.

Benchmark 10-year US treasuries ended 2021 with the largest yield increase since 2013. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.