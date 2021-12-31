MARKET WRAP: Small caps and leisure stocks lead JSE’s 2021 gains
Chinese crackdown on big tech pegs back the pandemic surges of Naspers and Prosus in 2020
31 December 2021 - 15:43
The JSE closed 2021 fractionally off the record high it reached on Thursday, with the value of the leisure index more than doubling for the year, while small caps also did some heavy lifting.
Telecommunications shares also had a great year, while the likes of Naspers and Prosus disappointed, mainly as a result of the crackdown by Chinese authorities on certain sectors, which included internet and gaming companies such as Tencent...
