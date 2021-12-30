MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at record high while rand slips as Omicron fears ease
The all-share index closes above 73,000 index points for a second day while the rand slipped towards R16/$ as Omicron concerns ease
30 December 2021 - 18:13
The JSE closed at another record high, ending the session above 73,000 index points for a second consecutive day as investors judged the Omicron variant to be less of a threat to global economic growth than initially feared, boosting sentiment towards higher-yielding emerging market assets.
The rand weakened slightly, extending its weekly decline, though it stayed below the psychologically important R16/$ level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit a new high as US weekly jobless claims fell, allaying fears that surging Covid-19 infections might derail a recovery in the world’s biggest economy...
