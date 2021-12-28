Dollar’s best days may be over with traders front-running a hawkish Fed

Investors are primed for the dollar to climb next year. But the juiciest trades may be over even before 2021 ends.

Everyone from Morgan Stanley to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management to Lombard Odier predict a stronger greenback in 2022 — with the caveat that its advance will be tempered. That’s because traders have been front-running a hawkish Federal Reserve, opting to buy the world’s reserve currency against virtually all of its peers before borrowing costs rise.

“The dollar is expected to strengthen in the first half of 2022 as the Fed likely ends tapering in March and starts raising rates in June,” said Naoya Oshikubo, chief manager at Sumitomo, which oversees about $740bn in assets. The greenback may surrender some of its gains in the second half, though “its adjustments will be moderate, just to remove the excess rally related to the heightening expectations prior to rate hikes.”

Up more than 5% this year, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is poised for its best annual gain in six while fund positioning has turned the most bullish since 2015, according to a Bank of America survey. Hedge funds’ net long bets on the currency have climbed to the highest since June 2019 as anticipation builds around the impact of tighter US monetary policy.

It’s a dramatic U-turn from this time last year when shorting the dollar was one of Wall Street’s most crowded trades.

Fed fuel

That hypothesis of a bigger US deficit and a broad global recovery favouring assets outside America and weakening the greenback didn’t pan out. Instead, the Fed’s monetary stimulus helped fuel a rally on Wall Street that sucked more money in from around the world while most emerging markets languished.

Now, with traders gearing up for rate hikes, some are suggesting dollar gains may falter in 2022, or that the currency may even drop. After climbing to a one-month high against the yen on Wednesday, the greenback pared gains against the Japanese currency, trading 0.1% higher at 114.93 as of 6.44am in New York.