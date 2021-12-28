Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE begins final week of 2021 on a high note Mining stocks were the best performers as commodity prices improved, with platinum now up more than 4.5% so far in December B L Premium

The JSE began the final trading week of 2021 on a positive note, boosted by gold and platinum stocks, with both metals now in positive territory for the month.

The JSE all share gained 1.22% to 72,444 points on Tuesday, while the top 40 rose 1.29%. The market was closed for a public holiday on Monday. Leading the gains were precious metals, up 1.88%, followed by resources and industrial metals, which gained 1.77% and 1.41%, respectively...