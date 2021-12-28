MARKET WRAP: JSE begins final week of 2021 on a high note
Mining stocks were the best performers as commodity prices improved, with platinum now up more than 4.5% so far in December
28 December 2021 - 18:46
The JSE began the final trading week of 2021 on a positive note, boosted by gold and platinum stocks, with both metals now in positive territory for the month.
The JSE all share gained 1.22% to 72,444 points on Tuesday, while the top 40 rose 1.29%. The market was closed for a public holiday on Monday. Leading the gains were precious metals, up 1.88%, followed by resources and industrial metals, which gained 1.77% and 1.41%, respectively...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now