MARKET WRAP: Rand ends week strongly on more than 3% gain against the dollar The JSE all share closed 0.16% lower on Friday but the index is still up more than 20% in 2021

Following a bumpy start to the week on global markets, the rand rose for a third straight day, touching R15.50 against the dollar for the first time in more than five weeks.

Markets have been torn between scares over the effects of further lockdowns due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant and economic recovery, which is set to come with interest rate increases going into the new year...