MARKET WRAP: Large diversified miners gain even as Omicron numbers at mines rise The rand gains for a second day on Thursday as fears of the severity of infection caused by Omicron wane further

Anglo American, BHP and Glencore all ended the day firmer but an analyst says Omicron is posing a threat to production in the sector in SA.

UK-based research group and financier SP Angel analyst John Meyer said the group was aware of high numbers of infections in the SA mining community...