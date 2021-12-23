MARKET WRAP: Large diversified miners gain even as Omicron numbers at mines rise
The rand gains for a second day on Thursday as fears of the severity of infection caused by Omicron wane further
23 December 2021 - 18:27
Anglo American, BHP and Glencore all ended the day firmer but an analyst says Omicron is posing a threat to production in the sector in SA.
UK-based research group and financier SP Angel analyst John Meyer said the group was aware of high numbers of infections in the SA mining community...
