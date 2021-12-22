Markets

Oil climbs as dollar loses ground

Risk appetite has returned as some governments resist imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant

22 December 2021 - 07:43 Sonali Paul
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

Melbourne — Oil prices rose again on Wednesday as the dollar slipped, with risk appetite returning as some governments resist imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and as China said it would be able to sustain economic growth.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 50c, or 0.7%, to $71.62 a barrel at 2.35am GMT after jumping 3.7% on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures rose 44c, or 0.6%, to $74.42 a barrel after gaining 3.4% on Tuesday.

Oil prices typically move inversely to the dollar, with a weaker greenback making commodities cheaper for those holding other currencies.

Meanwhile a senior Chinese state planning official said on Wednesday Beijing would work to aid economic growth, including stepping up government spending, strengthening support to manufacturers and stabilising industry supply chains.

The country, the world’s biggest oil importer, would “strive to stabilise economic operations in the first quarter, the first half and even the whole year”, the official told Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, some governments are trying to hold off imposing new pandemic curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including in Britain and Australia, which should help support fuel demand.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions before Christmas, but said the government may need to take steps afterwards.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday ruled out lockdowns and instead urged people to get booster shots to protect themselves even as the country hit a pandemic high of more than 5,000 new infections. 

Reuters

Asian share markets firmer as risk sentiment improves

The risk appetite of investors is rising, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world
Markets
5 hours ago

Stock party set to keep toasting valuations, weak rand and money policy

The FTSE/JSE Africa all share index has posted many record highs as the MSCI emerging market index retreated
News
1 day ago

Global markets creep up as omicron sparks risk appetite

The dollar softened amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus variant
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices catch their breath amid omicron concerns

Infections of the coronavirus variant are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the US and Asia
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil climbs as dollar loses ground
Markets
2.
JSE follows world markets weaker as global ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global markets rebound ...
Markets
5.
Gold holds steady ahead of year-end holidays
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global markets rebound from Monday’s sell-off

Markets

JSE firmer as investors mull effect of omicron curbs

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid worries over surging Omicron cases

Markets

JSE follows world markets weaker as global Omicron cases surge

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.