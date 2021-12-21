Markets JSE firmer as investors mull effect of omicron curbs B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the effect of curbs against the omicron coronavirus variant and the outlook for US President Joe Biden’s economic agenda setback.

The rapid spread of the variant has triggered stricter containment measures, particularly across Europe, with policymakers facing a critical week of decisions that could disrupt the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays...