Markets

Oil heads for flat week

Surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand

17 December 2021 - 07:42 Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.21 a barrel at 1.55am GMT.

Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.91 a barrel.

“Look at what's happening with Omicron — that’s a negative which people are trying to digest. Are we going to be in line for some new restrictions? That’s what the market’s trying digest,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

In Denmark, SA and the UK , the number of new Omicron cases has been doubling every two days. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned the government may impose further curbs to limit the spread of Omicron.

In the US , the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led some companies to pause plans to get workers back into offices.

“Crude continues to face significant headwinds from the Omicron variant, with the demand outlook for early next year taking a hit, but Opec+ stands ready to act should the situation necessitate which will continue to backstop prices for now,” Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

, Oil cartel Opec, Russia and allies, together known as Opec+, have said they could meet ahead of their scheduled January 4 meeting if changes in the demand outlook warrant a review of their plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January.

Benchmark Brent and WTI both gained about 2% on Thursday, buoyed by record US implied demand and a weaker US dollar as the Bank of England surprised markets with a rate hike, taking a more hawkish stance than the Federal Reserve.

WTI was poised to finish the week up 0.7% while Brent was headed for a 0.4% loss for the week.

Reuters

SA slipping off foreign investors’ radar

JSE all-share index is up 41% over a five-year period, compared with Brazil’s 81%, as the country faces record equity outflows as perceptions falter
Markets
3 hours ago

Markets data — December 16 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Markets
9 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE stalls ahead of Fed statement

US central bank is likely to announce it will speed up its tapering programme, setting the stage for rate hikes in 2022
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA slipping off foreign investors’ radar
Markets
2.
Record-high US fuel demand gives oil a jumpstart
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE stalls ahead of Fed statement
Markets
4.
Weaker dollar after Fed decision gives gold a lift
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip on Omicron, inflation worries
Markets

Related Articles

Stronger dollar subdues Asian currencies amid talk of faster US tapering

Markets

Record-high US fuel demand gives oil a jumpstart

Markets

Weaker dollar after Fed decision gives gold a lift

Markets

Oil falls amid worry about supply outstripping demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.