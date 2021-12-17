Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand defies hawkish central banks to gain against all hard currencies B L Premium

After a week of hawkish announcements and action by leading central banks, many analysts expected the rand would weaken as a result, but this has not been the case.

The rand firmed for a third straight day on Friday even as the Bank of England raised rates, albeit by a tiny amount, and the US Federal Reserve said it would accelerate the speed at which it tapers its current round of stimulus...