Oil falls amid worry about how Omicron will affect demand

Renewed restrictions imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases have ratted investors

14 December 2021 - 07:32 Jessica Jaganathan
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
An oil tanker is loaded in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Tuesday due to investor worry about demand after renewed restrictions were imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Brent crude oil futures eased by 34c, or 0.5%, to $74.05 a barrel by 4.01am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell by 35c, or 0.5%, to $70.94.

“Energy traders don’t want to bet against Opec+ but all the short-term risks from Omicron to Fed tightening is proving to be very disruptive to the short-term outlook for oil prices,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

“The virus spread across Europe is delivering a bigger hit than expected and when you calculate family gatherings for the holidays, the short-term outlook could get slashed over the next month.”

Governments around the world, including most recently Britain and Norway, were tightening restrictions to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

At least one person has died in Britain after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.

In China, major manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first Covid-19 cluster this year, with tens of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights and cancelling events.

The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for 2021 and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the Omicron coronavirus variant, which could also hamper oil demand.

Still, oil cartel Opec raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 and stuck to its timeline for a return to pre-pandemic levels of oil use, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild and brief effect.

Supply meanwhile is expected to increase with the largest US shale basin’s output expected to surge to a record in January, according to a monthly forecast from the US Energy Information Administration on Monday.

Reuters

