Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer but the mood is cautious Investors continue to weigh the economic effects of Omicron and are focusing on central bank decisions this week

The JSE closed firmer in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors continue to weigh the economic risks of the Omicron variant of Covid and focus on a slew of central bank meetings later in the week.

Omicron appears set to become the dominant variant of Covid, with China reporting its first case and the UK recording its first death from the strain. Britain is considering tighter restrictions before Christmas, while Hong Kong — which already had the toughest measures — now requires travellers from the US and UK to quarantine in a dedicated facility...