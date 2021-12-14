Market data — December 14 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates
The promise of huge profits through crypto trading has been cemented into the social consciousness
Treasury proposal is aimed at ensuring preservation of pension funds and allowing limited access to them
The party has formed majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller opposition parties
Business Day TV speaks to John Cairns from RMB
Business Day TV unpacks dip in index that tracks economic activity in greater detail with Mike Schüssler, economist at economists.co.za.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Sale said to be disrupted by Washington’s concern over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China
Mamelodi Sundowns stretch lead to 15 points after they beat Baroka 2-1
Denis Droppa counts the costs of living with SA’s cheapest electric car
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.