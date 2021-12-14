Markets JSE gains but Omicron fears persist Meanwhile, the US Fed begins its two-day meeting, which is likely to result in a hawkish turn B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as economic risks from the Covid-19 Omicron strain and central bank efforts to rein in elevated inflation inspired caution.

Omicron continues its push to become the dominant form of Covid-19, with China reporting its first case of the variant, while the UK reports its first death and has talked about further increasing restrictions before Christmas. Hong Kong just made the world’s strictest quarantine rules even stricter by ordering travellers from the US and UK to spend time in a dedicated quarantine camp. ..