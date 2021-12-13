Markets

Rand holds steady while JSE poised to ride global market rally

Currency firm at R15.95/$ as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose amid upbeat US stock futures

13 December 2021 - 08:04 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: JSE
The rand held steady against the dollar on Monday morning, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19, indicating the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

The accompanying rates of hospital admissions and deaths have been low, suggesting that stricter lockdown measures are unlikely in the short term. 

The national coronavirus command council is expected map out the way forward this week following the surge in cases in the economic heartland of Gauteng in particular.

The rand was steady at R15.95/$ in early trade, while the JSE was poised to ride positive momentum from Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1% and 0.87%, respectively.

US stock futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street, which is hovering near record levels across the main stock market indices.

The US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday is the main highlight of the week. The Fed is likely to prepare the ground for the potential increases in interest rates by announcing an acceleration in the pace at which it is winding down its huge bond-buying programme.

US consumer inflation grew at an annual rate of 6.8% in November, the highest since 1982, data showed on Friday.

Brent crude was up 2.76% to $76.08 per barrel in early trade, boding well for JSE-listed Sasol and MTN, the two stocks that are sensitive the movement in oil prices.

Platinum was up 1% to 955.50/oz while palladium rose 1.27% to $1,781.50/oz.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Oil set for biggest weekly gain since August

Market sentiment has been buoyed by easing concerns over Omicron’s effect on global economic growth and fuel demand
2 days ago

Softer dollar gives gold a shine ahead of US inflation meeting

Gains are capped by a return to risk sentiment in financial markets as Omicron fears ease
4 days ago

Asian shares slip as traders mull Covid and inflation risks

Dollar holds firm ahead of inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates
3 days ago
