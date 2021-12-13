Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as markets await Fed’s policy decision Investors await key central bank policy decisions this week, while eyeing elevated inflation and the potential impact of the Omicron variant on the global economic recovery B L Premium

The JSE closed weaker on Monday, while its global peers were mixed as investors await key central bank policy decisions while keeping an eye on elevated inflation and the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to speed up stimulus withdrawal and perhaps open the door to earlier interest rate hikes in 2022 if inflation persists near a four-decade peak. The expectation is for the Fed to quicken the pace of taper from $15bn to $30bn...