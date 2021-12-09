Markets

Softer dollar gives gold a shine ahead of US inflation meeting

09 December 2021 - 09:17 Nakul Iyer
Bengaluru — Gold prices drew support from a subdued dollar to edge higher on Thursday, though elevated treasury yields and caution in the run-up to a key US inflation data and Federal Reserve policy meeting capped gains of the non-yielding asset.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,785.78/oz, as of 5.16am GMT. US gold futures were steady at $1,786.30.

The dollar index was tepid, but hovered near its lowest level since December 2 hit in the previous session, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Bullion prices have flitted in the range of roughly $1,760-$1,790 after November’s fall below the key $1,800 mark as investors cautiously assess the pace at which the US Fed is likely to accelerate its stimulus tapering.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of bullion, which bears no interest.

“An accelerated taper is probably already expected by the gold market, so the vulnerability is if the FOMC’s tapering announcement surprises or exceeds expectations,” said Nicholas Frappell, a global GM at ABC Bullion, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.

“Although the physical outlook for gold is good and lends some support to prices, we’re also seeing a return to risk sentiment in financial markets, with investors more comfortable with the Omicron variant, which has dimmed interest in gold.”

Limiting bullion’s appeal, benchmark 10-year treasury yields were hovering close to their highest level since November  29 scaled on Wednesday.

Investors’ focus now turns to Friday’s US consumer price index (CPI) report, which could influence the Fed’s policy decision in its December 14-15 policy meeting.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.43/oz. Platinum dropped 0.1% to $955.98, while palladium rose 0.7% to $1,862.90. 

