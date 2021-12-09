Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE loses ground as US inflation clouds the horizon Japanese study paints a cautious picture of Omicron, adding to investor concerns locally and abroad B L Premium

The JSE lost ground and the rand weakened on Thursday as investors locally and abroad weighed up the effects of the latest Covid-19 variant on the global economy and set their sights on US inflation.

While the symptoms of the strain appear to milder than its Delta predecessor, it’s 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stages, according to a study from Japan. The finding is likely to heighten fears about Omicron and could justify tighter restrictions being imposed globally after a spike in infections...