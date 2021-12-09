Markets

Market data — December 9 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates

09 December 2021 - 22:34
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in record territory again
Markets
2.
JSE slips as investors consider more news on ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses ground as US inflation ...
Markets
4.
JSE likely to grind higher ahead of US inflation ...
Markets
5.
Oil continues to rally as Omicron fears ease
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.