JSE slips as investors consider more news on Omicron

Investors ‘should not be fooled into thinking the risks of whipsaw price have now disappeared’ one analyst says

09 December 2021 - 11:45 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors weighed up the effects of the new Covid-19 variant on the economy.

Even though the new variant showed to be milder than the Delta-variant symptom-wise, Omicron is 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than Delta is, according to a study from Japan. The finding is likely to confirm fears about the new strain’s contagiousness, while restrictions are being imposed globally after a rise in cases. ..

