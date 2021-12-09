Markets

JSE likely to grind higher ahead of US inflation print

09 December 2021 - 08:57 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE, which is near record high levels, will likely grind higher on Thursday in line with global markets.

Earlier this week, the all share index nearly hit the 73,000-point mark for the first time before pulling back slightly.

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on the back burner, investors’ immediate attention will be on the release of US inflation figures on Friday and their potential implications on future interest rates.

The US consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have risen to an annual rate of 6.8% in November, according to a Bloomberg median estimate, from 6.2% in October. The so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food, is likely to have risen to 4.9% year on year from 4.6%.

The US CPI has consistently run above the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target for months.

The increases in the US rates have the potential to suck capital from emerging markets like SA.

“US markets managed to maintain Omicron is weak, buy everything rally overnight, albeit at a much less frenzied pace than the day before,” said Jeffrey Halley,  senior market analyst at Oanda.

“That sits nicely with my ‘V for volatility’ outlook for December and readers should not be fooled into thinking the risks of whipsaw price have now disappeared. I’ll say it again, volatility will be the winner in December, not directional plays.” 

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices extend gains as fears about Omicron ease

Delay in return of Iranian crude to the market and Saudi Arabia’s increase in monthly prices offer further support
Markets
1 day ago

Oil continues to rally as Omicron fears ease

Comments from BioNTech and Pfizer about the efficacy of a three-shot course of their vaccine raises hopes
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE likely to push higher in line with global markets

All share index could follow the lead of Wall Street and Asian bourses
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips, but still hovers near ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in record territory again
Markets
3.
Asian markets creep up on brighter Omicron outlook
Markets
4.
Oil continues to rally as Omicron fears ease
Markets
5.
JSE likely to grind higher ahead of US inflation ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE in record territory again

Markets

JSE eyes 73,000 points on Wednesday amid buoyant mood on global markets

Markets

Global markets soar as Omicron fears subside

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.