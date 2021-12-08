MARKET WRAP: JSE slips, but still hovers near record
Investors turn their focus to the Fed and tapering once more, while mounting geopolitical tensions remain on the radar
08 December 2021 - 19:26
The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday but was still near its record high as investors turned their immediate attention from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to the Fed and accelerated tapering.
With a lack of fresh news on the day, global equity markets also took the time to catch their breath after Tuesday’s strong rally that was sparked by new that the Omicron strain might not be as severe as initially feared...
