Markets

JSE muted as markets await new catalyst to provide direction

The local bourse is little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers are mixed

BL Premium
08 December 2021 - 11:03 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed as markets await a new catalyst to provide direction.

The JSE all share reached a fresh record on Tuesday, closing above 72,000 points, as markets cheered news that the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus is not as severe as initially feared...

BL Premium

