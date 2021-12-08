Markets JSE muted as markets await new catalyst to provide direction The local bourse is little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers are mixed B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed as markets await a new catalyst to provide direction.

The JSE all share reached a fresh record on Tuesday, closing above 72,000 points, as markets cheered news that the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus is not as severe as initially feared...