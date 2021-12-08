JSE muted as markets await new catalyst to provide direction
The local bourse is little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers are mixed
08 December 2021 - 11:03
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, while its global peers were mixed as markets await a new catalyst to provide direction.
The JSE all share reached a fresh record on Tuesday, closing above 72,000 points, as markets cheered news that the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus is not as severe as initially feared...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now