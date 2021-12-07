Markets

Oil prices extend gains after rebound

07 December 2021 - 07:45 Florence Tan
A VLCC oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A VLCC oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo-Zhoushan port, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 34c, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 1.24am GMT, after settling 4.6% higher on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 43c, or 0.6%, building on a 4.9% gain in the previous session.

Oil prices were pummelled last week over concerns that vaccines might be less effective against the new coronavirus variant Omicron, sparking fears that governments may reimpose restrictions to curb its spread and hit global growth and oil demand.

However, a South African health official reported over the weekend that Omicron cases there had only shown mild symptoms. Also, the top US infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, told CNN “it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity” so far.

“This lowers the probability of the worst-case scenario that the oil markets have been pricing in over the past couple of weeks,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

In another sign of confidence in oil demand, the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia raised monthly crude prices on Sunday. This comes after oil cartel Opec agreed to continue raising output by 400,000 barrels a day in January despite the release of US strategic petroleum reserves.

A delay in the return of Iranian oil also supported prices. Indirect US-Iran nuclear talks have hit roadblocks. Germany urged Iran on Monday to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme.

“While negotiations could still find success when they recommence later this week, markets may need to consider a more prolonged delay to Iranian oil exports,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s commodity analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. “That’s positive for oil prices and supports Opec plans to boost oil production through 2022.”

Meanwhile, Iraq has also expressed optimism over demand and higher prices while global oil and gas executives warned of underinvestment and the need for fossil fuels despite a push for cleaner energy.

“It appears the major oil price sell-off is over as the mid-$60s has provided strong support and has been accompanied with a steady reminder that the oil market will remain vulnerable to some shortfalls over the next couple of years,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Reuters

Residents protest against Shell seismic surveys off Wild Coast

High court ruled on Friday against application brought by environmentalists to stop oil major’s planned seismic surveys along the Wild Coast
National
1 day ago

Upbeat news about Omicron pushes oil prices higher

Brent has risen 38% in 2021, supported by output curbs led by Opec+, and recovering demand, although it has fallen from a three-year high above $86 ...
Markets
21 hours ago

Oil rebounds as Saudi Arabia hikes prices and Iran nuclear talks hit snag

Top exporter raises January selling rates for crude grades sold to Asia and the US by up to US80c
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Metals and banks lead the JSE higher
Markets
2.
Flat US bond yields and prospect of tighter ...
Markets
3.
Upbeat news about Omicron pushes oil prices higher
Markets
4.
JSE firms as investors weigh Omicron information ...
Markets
5.
JSE firmer as Omicron fears ease
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.