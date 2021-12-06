MARKET WRAP: Metals and banks lead the JSE higher
The rand held steady below the R16/$ level but is not expected to make substantial gains into the year-end
06 December 2021 - 18:56
The metals and bank indices lifted the JSE on Monday, while global markets were mixed as investors mulled over the information that is known about the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
There were mixed messages about Omicron at the weekend, highlighting that much is still unknown about how severe the new variant may prove to be...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now