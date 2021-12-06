JSE firms as investors weigh Omicron information and Fed move
US Bank is expected to accelerate the pace of monetary policy tapering at its December meeting
06 December 2021 - 11:04
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested mixed information about the Omicron variant.
There were more mixed messages on Omicron at the weekend, highlighting much is still unknown about how severe the new variant may prove to be...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now