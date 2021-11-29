Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand recover from Friday’s sell-off Rand recovered after the president said government had decided not to tighten lockdown curbs until more information was available on Omicron B L Premium

The JSE and rand recovered a fair portion of Friday’s losses when global markets slumped on concerns about the new Covid-19 variant, which has now been named Omicron.

On Monday the JSE had its best day since late March, with the all share up 2.03% to 70,008 points, while the top 40 added 1.91%. Banks rose 3.92%, and financials 3.61%...