MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand recover from Friday’s sell-off
Rand recovered after the president said government had decided not to tighten lockdown curbs until more information was available on Omicron
29 November 2021 - 19:53
The JSE and rand recovered a fair portion of Friday’s losses when global markets slumped on concerns about the new Covid-19 variant, which has now been named Omicron.
On Monday the JSE had its best day since late March, with the all share up 2.03% to 70,008 points, while the top 40 added 1.91%. Banks rose 3.92%, and financials 3.61%...
