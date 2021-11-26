JSE slides nearly 2% as new Covid-19 variant attacks global markets
However, big industrial shares in particular such as Prosus held up on the day, as did gold shares, which also benefited from its safe-haven status
26 November 2021 - 12:38
The JSE fell nearly 2% at midday on Friday, leaving the all share index on course for its worst one-day decline since early September, after the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant sparked a flight from riskier assets.
The all share was down 1.75% to 69,317.91, as the top 40 index sank 1.60%. The gauge of banking and insurance stocks fell i between 5% and 6%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now