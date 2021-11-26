Markets JSE slides nearly 2% as new Covid-19 variant attacks global markets However, big industrial shares in particular such as Prosus held up on the day, as did gold shares, which also benefited from its safe-haven status B L Premium

The JSE fell nearly 2% at midday on Friday, leaving the all share index on course for its worst one-day decline since early September, after the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant sparked a flight from riskier assets.

The all share was down 1.75% to 69,317.91, as the top 40 index sank 1.60%. The gauge of banking and insurance stocks fell i between 5% and 6%. ..