JSE-listed hospitality stocks plunge as UK puts SA on red list again
The tourism sector has lost an estimated 500,000 jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
26 November 2021 - 10:11
Hotel and leisure stocks crashed between 12% and 20% on Friday morning, after the UK slapped travel restrictions on SA again, casting a shadow on the already battered tourism sector that was looking to redeem itself during the crucial festive season.
City Lodge tumbled as much as much as 20% to R3.99, Sun International was down 15.87% to R21 and Tsogo Sun Hotels tanked 11.24% to R3 on the JSE...
