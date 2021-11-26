Markets JSE-listed hospitality stocks plunge as UK puts SA on red list again The tourism sector has lost an estimated 500,000 jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic B L Premium

Hotel and leisure stocks crashed between 12% and 20% on Friday morning, after the UK slapped travel restrictions on SA again, casting a shadow on the already battered tourism sector that was looking to redeem itself during the crucial festive season.

City Lodge tumbled as much as much as 20% to R3.99, Sun International was down 15.87% to R21 and Tsogo Sun Hotels tanked 11.24% to R3 on the JSE...