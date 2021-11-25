MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as new Covid-19 variant surfaces
Latest strain of the coronavirus, first detected in Botswana, has at least a dozen mutations that could make it more contagious
25 November 2021 - 19:21
The JSE closed little changed on Thursday after SA researchers announced the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19 and investors studied the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting.
The coronavirus variant, called B.1.1.529, has dozens of mutations that may make it more contagious and more adept at evading the protection conferred by vaccines or prior infection. It is driving the resurgence of cases in Gauteng — which has reported a rapid rise in cases in the past fortnight — and is likely to be circulating in other provinces. ..
