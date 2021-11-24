Markets

Market data — November 24 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

24 November 2021 - 22:48
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand weakens towards R16/$ amid US rate hike ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as US sticks with Jerome ...
Markets
3.
JSE muted as focus turns to release of Fed minutes
Markets
4.
Oil price falls notably on expected release of ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE a little firmer in cautious trade
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.