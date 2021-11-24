Market data — November 24 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A few years ago when Mark Barnes was running the Post Office it required zero money from the state, now it needs R8bn just to survive
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says there were 1,018 new cases recorded in Gauteng in the past 24 hours
Election and swearing in of eThekwini mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip will take place on Wednesday
CEO James Herbst says contenders include software and x-tech firms as well as fintech platforms
Risks include possible Covid-19 flare-up, sudden tightening of global financial conditions and government debt
Minerals Council SA is urging staff to ensure they and their communities are immunised in anticipation of a fourth wave
Officials highlight need for flexibility in scaling back bond-buying programme as well as the timing of interest-rate increases
Brazilians were cruising before spirited second-half fightback forced a 2-2 draw in an exciting Tshwane derby
SA customers will be able to order their BMW M or M Performance with a motorsport-inspired logo
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.