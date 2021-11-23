Markets

Oil falls on talk of tapping emergency crude reserves

23 November 2021 - 07:47 Sonali Paul
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Melbourne — Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the US, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices, despite the threat of demand faltering as Covid-19 cases flare up in Europe.

The US department of energy is expected to announce a loan of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday and will be co-ordinated with other countries, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43c, or 0.6%, to $76.32 a barrel at 1.28am GMT. Brent crude futures fell 30c or 0.4%, to $79.40 a barrel.

Brent and WTI both rose 1% on Monday on reports that oil cartel Opec could adjust its plan to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the pandemic dampens demand.

With talk of a co-ordinated crude release having succeeded in driving prices back below $80 a barrel and an actual release only expected to have a temporary impact, analysts are turning their attention to the potential hit to demand from a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in Europe.

“As Europe, and in particular Eastern Europe, struggles to halt the spread of Covid-19-19, the risk of lockdown-like measures looms large,” said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

She said demand in November for road and jet fuel in Europe is expected to fall to 7.8-million barrels a day from 8.1-million in October, though part of that is a normal decline for this time of year.

“If a new wave of lockdowns are enacted in Europe, oil prices will not be spared during the remainder of the flu season in the northern hemisphere,” Dickson said.

Reuters

Rand and tech stocks under pressure as US sticks with Fed chair

Jerome Powell was the less dovish candidate for US Federal Reserve chair
Markets
2 hours ago

Asia stocks down after Powell's renomination

Fed chair’s second term reinforces expectations US will taper stimulus soon
Markets
2 hours ago
