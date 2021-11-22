Markets

Retreating dollar helps gold to steady after hitting two-week low

Spot gold little changed at $1,845.48 per ounce while US gold futures fell 0.3%

22 November 2021 - 07:42 Nakul Iyer
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Gold grain at a refinery in Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices stabilised on Monday after hitting their lowest in nearly two weeks, as a retreating dollar lent some support to the metal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,845.48 per ounce by 2.55am. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,846.80.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, retreating from Friday’s high. A weaker dollar reduces bullion’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Federal Reserve policymakers are publicly debating whether to taper asset purchases more quickly with one of the central bank’s most influential officials signalling on Friday that the idea will be on the table at the Fed’s next meeting.

Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann publicly contradicted the European Central Bank’s official line on Friday, warning that inflation may stay above 2% for some time and that the ECB should avoid any commitment to keeping the money taps open.

A hike in interest rates should reduce bullion’s appeal as higher rates raise the non-interest bearing metal’s opportunity cost.

The White House said there will be more to report on President Joe Biden’s choice for the next Fed chair early this week.

Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.8% to 985 tonnes on Friday from 976.87 tonnes on Thursday.

Speculators raised their net long Comex gold futures and options positions to 164,043 in the week to November 16, while net long positions in Comex silver also increased, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Physical gold demand in major Asian hubs softened last week, though Indian dealers looked to the upcoming wedding season for renewed interest in bullion.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.57 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.6% to $1,025.33 and palladium dropped 0.7% to $2,047.13.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as surging Covid-19 cases ...
Markets
2.
Oil slides to 7-week lows as Japan mulls reserves ...
Markets
3.
Europe’s Covid-19 curbs put a dampener on Asian ...
Markets
4.
Retreating dollar helps gold to steady after ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices steady as top economies weigh ...
Markets

Related Articles

Inflation fears take shine off gold

Markets

Gold inches up as dollar loses ground

Markets

Growth jitters buoy safe havens and temper markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.