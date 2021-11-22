Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as US sticks with Jerome Powell as Fed chair Resurgent Covid-19 cases in Europe continue to cast a shadow, with investors worried that other countries in the region will follow Austria in imposing a full lockdown B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer despite mixed global markets, as investors weighed tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe against US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair for a second term.

Investors have welcomed the news of Powell’s renomination, which still has to be confirmed by the US Senate. The move is seen as comforting to investors as the world’s biggest economy tries to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, while battling inflation levels not seen in decades...