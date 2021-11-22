MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as US sticks with Jerome Powell as Fed chair
Resurgent Covid-19 cases in Europe continue to cast a shadow, with investors worried that other countries in the region will follow Austria in imposing a full lockdown
22 November 2021 - 18:42
The JSE closed firmer despite mixed global markets, as investors weighed tighter Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe against US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick with Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair for a second term.
Investors have welcomed the news of Powell’s renomination, which still has to be confirmed by the US Senate. The move is seen as comforting to investors as the world’s biggest economy tries to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, while battling inflation levels not seen in decades...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now