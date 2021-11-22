Markets JSE firms despite threat to sentiment by surging Covid-19 cases in Europe Countries such as Austria and Germany reintroduce bars before the festive season to limit spread of virus B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed, as investors weighed tighter restrictions in Europe amid surging Covid-19 cases there.

Europe has become the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic again, as surging cases forced some countries, including Austria and Germany, to reintroduce restrictions ahead of the festive season. Cases are also on the rise in the US...