JSE firms despite threat to sentiment by surging Covid-19 cases in Europe
Countries such as Austria and Germany reintroduce bars before the festive season to limit spread of virus
22 November 2021 - 10:52
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed, as investors weighed tighter restrictions in Europe amid surging Covid-19 cases there.
Europe has become the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic again, as surging cases forced some countries, including Austria and Germany, to reintroduce restrictions ahead of the festive season. Cases are also on the rise in the US...
